Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,693 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $99.03. 33,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

