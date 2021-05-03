iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,588 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.89. 1,740,340 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

