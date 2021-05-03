iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,830,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 331,298 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.63. 747,148 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

