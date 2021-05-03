Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.95. 105,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,844,043. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.