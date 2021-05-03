10,000 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,541. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

