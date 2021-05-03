Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $152.07 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,490 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 1.4% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $152,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in MetLife by 677.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.36. 117,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,978. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

