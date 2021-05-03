Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,015,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,091. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $924.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.