Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 6,051 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 97.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMOM. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

JMOM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $42.25.

