360 Financial Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,310. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

