Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,269 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 175,517 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,310. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

