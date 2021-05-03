FunFair Achieves Market Capitalization of $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.15 or 0.00900272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,624.12 or 0.09753019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047202 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

