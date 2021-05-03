ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $48.94 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002182 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $48.94 million and $5.10 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00073574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.15 or 0.00900272 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,624.12 or 0.09753019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00047202 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

