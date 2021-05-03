Short Interest in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Drops By 33.3%

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FCVT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. 138,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,995. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

