iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 22.6% in April

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 67,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,421. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the last quarter.

