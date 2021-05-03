Comerica Bank Has $31.87 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.43 on Monday, reaching $185.20. 44,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,536. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

