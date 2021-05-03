Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $7.31 on Wednesday, reaching $345.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.57.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

