Comerica Bank Sells 23,151 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.06. The company had a trading volume of 35,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,549. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

