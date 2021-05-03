salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,438 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 113,476 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 618,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $131,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 55.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 948,129 shares in the company, valued at $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,036 shares of company stock worth $37,929,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.34. 38,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,549. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

