Csenge Advisory Group Has $10.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,422 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.0% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 207,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 27,757 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,328,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.45 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $53.78 and a 52-week high of $74.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

