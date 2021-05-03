Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 825,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 16.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 54.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Comcast stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

