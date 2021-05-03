AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $155.13 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,325 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Adobe were worth $155,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $508.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

