Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

BX stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $90.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

