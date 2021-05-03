6,900 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.