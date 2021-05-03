Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 260 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,938,000 after purchasing an additional 869,856 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 39,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.