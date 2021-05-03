Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,719 shares of company stock worth $31,086,760. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

