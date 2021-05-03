Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after buying an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.35. 154,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,461. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

