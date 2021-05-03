Benin Management CORP Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

