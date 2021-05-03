Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

