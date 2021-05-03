Pancake Bunny Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.02 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $355.41 or 0.00615048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $181.34 million and $9.02 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

