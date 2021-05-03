Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.06. 4,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $157.65.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

