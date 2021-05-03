Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $48,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.03. 106,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,280. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

