AAX Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,442.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, AAX Token has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001197 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $53,442.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00073165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.98 or 0.00896374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,636.58 or 0.09754246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00047351 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.