Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will announce $151.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.80 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $238.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $809.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.37 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,932 shares of company stock valued at $398,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 90,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

