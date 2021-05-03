Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $347.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.70 million and the lowest is $338.30 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $366.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $360.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of -157.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

