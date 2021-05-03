Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/27/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “
- 4/26/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/26/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/26/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/20/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/15/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 4/12/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 4/9/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/30/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/29/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/22/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.62. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
