Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

4/27/2021 – Daimler was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

4/26/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/15/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

4/12/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/9/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/29/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/22/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.62. 12,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

