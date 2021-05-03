$8.41 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $8.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $51.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,473. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $396.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.