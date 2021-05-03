$8.41 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report sales of $8.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $51.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $62.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.75 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $181.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,473. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $396.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.