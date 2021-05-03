Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Conformis by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of Conformis stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,246. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $166.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Conformis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conformis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.