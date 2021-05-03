Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Bought by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 116.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Ooma worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 983,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OOMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.50. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $382.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 over the last 90 days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

