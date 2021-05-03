Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intrusion were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

In other Intrusion news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

INTZ stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.29. 5,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74. Intrusion Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 million, a P/E ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

