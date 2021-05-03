Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) is Goodman Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,365 shares during the period. Ichor makes up approximately 4.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Ichor worth $13,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,235. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

