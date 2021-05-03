Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 8,041 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 434,217 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

