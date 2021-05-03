GFG Capital LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,790.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

REGN traded up $6.43 on Monday, reaching $487.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

