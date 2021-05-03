Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,548. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $370.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

