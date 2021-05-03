Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) were up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.79 and last traded at $104.46. Approximately 805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 475,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

