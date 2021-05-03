SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 787,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,065. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.66.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

