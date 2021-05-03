Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,967.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

