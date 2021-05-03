Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,282.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Danske cut shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OYIEF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Monday. Ocean Yield ASA has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03.

Ocean Yield ASA, a vessel owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through Tankers, Container Vessels, Car Carriers, Other Shipping, Other Oil Service, FPSO, and Other segments. The company has a fleet consisting of 68 vessels, including tankers, container vessels, dry-bulk, car carriers, gas carriers, and oil service vessels.

