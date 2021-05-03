Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) fell 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.38. 464,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,705,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

VXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

