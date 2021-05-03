Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 5.1%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.50 and last traded at $71.56. 22,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,754,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.43.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 236.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

