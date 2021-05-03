Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.88

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.88 and last traded at $103.56, with a volume of 9156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

A number of research firms have commented on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,155,000 after purchasing an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,630,000 after buying an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.